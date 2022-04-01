WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 2.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN traded up $10.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.41. The company had a trading volume of 691,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.24. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.