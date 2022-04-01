Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 273 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. 233,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,287,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

