Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Match Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,154,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 786,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.58. 38,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.