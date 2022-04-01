Wedbush Comments on TMC the metals company Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMC the metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMC opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010 over the last three months.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

