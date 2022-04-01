Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 445,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $49,879,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,625,000 after buying an additional 91,606 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

