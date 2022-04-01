Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $748.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

