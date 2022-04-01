Wedbush Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $54.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $150.85.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.