Wedbush Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

