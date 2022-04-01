Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE):

3/31/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $191.00.

3/28/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/19/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

2/17/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $232.00.

2/17/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $200.00.

Shares of SITE traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.69. The company had a trading volume of 585,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,580. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

