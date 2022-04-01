Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of WERN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. 1,320,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,315. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

