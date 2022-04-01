WesBanco, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after acquiring an additional 176,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 569,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WesBanco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 134,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,548,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

