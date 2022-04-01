Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.70

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $12.72. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 43,475 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.