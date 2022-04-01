WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $301.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.17 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.