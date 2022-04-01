WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $272.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.47. The company has a market capitalization of $684.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

