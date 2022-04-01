Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

WABC stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.