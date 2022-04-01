Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.54.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 580,757 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,121,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.