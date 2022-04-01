Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $45,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.