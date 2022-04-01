Wharf (Holdings) Limited (WARFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 13th

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

WARFY stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. Wharf has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Get Wharf alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wharf from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.