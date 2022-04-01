WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.13. 209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,478. The company has a market cap of $350.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.