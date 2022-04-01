Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.89) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.64).

Shares of Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.94. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 148.10 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.78). The stock has a market cap of £479.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 47.21%.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

