Will Gardiner Sells 21,282 Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.10), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($214,938.72).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 786 ($10.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 665 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 586.91. Drax Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 791.50 ($10.37). The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 930 ($12.18) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.53) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 700 ($9.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.58) to GBX 980 ($12.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.12) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.62).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

