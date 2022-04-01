Will Gardiner Sells 21,282 Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.10), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($214,938.72).
Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 786 ($10.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 665 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 586.91. Drax Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 791.50 ($10.37). The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
