William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

