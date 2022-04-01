William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

EGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.37 million, a P/E ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

