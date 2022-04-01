William Blair Weighs in on General Electric’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

GE opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

