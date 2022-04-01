Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 188.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

MDYG stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 46,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

