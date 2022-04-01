WNS (NYSE:WNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.
WNS opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
About WNS (Get Rating)
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
