WNS (NYSE:WNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.