Wolfe Research Downgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.87.

NYSE BK opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

