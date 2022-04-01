Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $51.25. 144,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,619,303. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

