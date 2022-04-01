Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

