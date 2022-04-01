Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.20. 11,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,177. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

