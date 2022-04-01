Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,880 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.57. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,957. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.87.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

