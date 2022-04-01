Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,806 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 314,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,774. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $379.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

