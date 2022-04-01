Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,882. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

