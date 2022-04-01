Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.33.

Workday stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,394.60 and a beta of 1.38. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

