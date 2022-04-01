Workiva (NYSE:WK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

NYSE:WK opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 104,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,802 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

