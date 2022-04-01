Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $440.41 or 0.00947936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.95 or 0.07281409 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.49 or 0.99951371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,648,000 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.