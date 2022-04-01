WSFS Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

