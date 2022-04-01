Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo Sells 5,717 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XMTR opened at $36.75 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.