XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.97

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.97 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.60). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 59,780 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.97. The company has a market capitalization of £254.39 million and a P/E ratio of 31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

