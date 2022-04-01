Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.89 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $903.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $8,565,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yext by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Yext by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

