yOUcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $139,172.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $649.85 million and $139,172.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00037325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00108346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,788,228 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

