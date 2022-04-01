Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “
Shares of YMTX stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
