Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Yumanity Therapeutics reported sales of $3.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
YMTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.73.
Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
