Zacks: Analysts Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $2.66. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $15.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.24 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.