Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to report $233.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.70 million and the lowest is $225.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $247.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. 5,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,815. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

