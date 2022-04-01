Zacks: Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.63 Million

Analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to post $639.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.90 million to $640.40 million. ManTech International reported sales of $633.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

