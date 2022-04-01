Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Service Co. International reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $67,765,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,115,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.