Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.89. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $168,454,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 877,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

