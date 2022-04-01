Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Envista reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Envista has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

