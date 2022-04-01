Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Materion by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.39. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.